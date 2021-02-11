Post season play for Maidens, Lady Panthers begins tonight

Its playoff time for the Jacksonville Maidens and the Bullard Lady Panthers.
Jacksonville, the third seed out of District 16-5A, will battle Mount Pleasant, the No. 2 seed from District 15-5A, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater High School.
That contest will be a Class 5A, Region II bi-district fray.
The winner between Jacksonville and Mt. Pleasant will move on test either Red Oak or Crandall in the Area round early next week.
In Class 4A, Region II, Bullard's Lady Panthers (22-4), the No. 2 seed from District 16-4A, will face North Lamar (15-8), the No. 3-seed out of District 15-4A, at 7 p.m. at Pittsburg High School.
A Bullard win in that game would advance the Lady Panthers to the Area round where they would draw either Sunnyvale or Van.
