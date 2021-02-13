POWELIFTING: Lady Eagles win Winona Pineywoods Meet; Eagles finish 4th

WINONA — With three gold medal finishes and two second-place efforts, the Rusk Lady Eagles came in first place at the Winona Pineywoods Meet on Feb. 6.
Rusk rolled up 42 points, with White Oak coming in a distant second with 28 points.
Tatum (22) and Frankston (21), finished in third and fourth place, respectively, in the eight-team field.
The Eagle iron pumpers came in fourth place, ending the day with 22 points.
Host Winona (49), Spring Hill (39) and Grapeland (24) were the schools to finish in front of the Red and Black.
Eight schools competed in the competition.
Rusk Results (Girls)
Wght. Cls. Place Name Tot. Lbs. Lifted
105 2nd Jaylynn Morris 395
114 1st Savannah McRight 380
123 3rd Carson Trawick 530
123 5th Maranda Morin 485
123 7th Natalie Roberts 350
132 4th Molly Davis 450
148 5th Emily Trowbridge 510
165 2nd Emi Etheridge 715
165 5th Harley Leonard 655
165 7th Kara Wofford 515
186 1st Briley King 730
186 3rd A'naiya Sutton 665
198 1st Gabby Flores 640
Rusk Results (Boys)
148 3rd Hayden Dyess 795
165 1st Camdon Hudnall 1045
165 5th Abraham Rosales 835
181 5th John Kwak 840
198 3rd David Kennedy 995
198 4th Preston Arnold 975
220 8th Sam Bell 830
308 2nd Braden Brawner 1035
