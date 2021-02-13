POWELIFTING: Lady Eagles win Winona Pineywoods Meet; Eagles finish 4th
Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

WINONA — With three gold medal finishes and two second-place efforts, the Rusk Lady Eagles came in first place at the Winona Pineywoods Meet on Feb. 6.

Rusk rolled up 42 points, with White Oak coming in a distant second with 28 points.

Tatum (22) and Frankston (21), finished in third and fourth place, respectively, in the eight-team field.

The Eagle iron pumpers came in fourth place, ending the day with 22 points.

Host Winona (49), Spring Hill (39) and Grapeland (24) were the schools to finish in front of the Red and Black.

Eight schools competed in the competition.

 

Rusk Results (Girls)

Wght. Cls. Place Name Tot. Lbs. Lifted

105 2nd Jaylynn Morris 395

114 1st Savannah McRight 380

123 3rd Carson Trawick 530

123 5th Maranda Morin 485

123 7th Natalie Roberts 350

132 4th Molly Davis 450

148 5th Emily Trowbridge 510

165 2nd Emi Etheridge 715

165 5th Harley Leonard 655

165 7th Kara Wofford 515

186 1st Briley King 730

186 3rd A'naiya Sutton 665

198 1st Gabby Flores 640

 

Rusk Results (Boys)

148 3rd Hayden Dyess 795

165 1st Camdon Hudnall 1045

165 5th Abraham Rosales 835

181 5th John Kwak 840

198 3rd David Kennedy 995

198 4th Preston Arnold 975

220 8th Sam Bell 830

308 2nd Braden Brawner 1035

