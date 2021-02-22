Powerhouse programs Bullard, Sunnyvale to meet in Area round

Two teams that have lost a total of only six games will face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mineola High School Gymnasium.
The Bullard Lady Panthers (23-5) will take on Sunnyvale (25-1) in the Class 4A, Region II Area test.
Bullard, who is coached by Barry Gill, sailed past North Lamar, 54-32, in the bi-district round, while Sunnyvale edged Van, 39-32, in its bi-district outing.
The Bullard-Sunnyvale winner will earn a date with the Brownsboro-Liberty Eylau winner later this week.
