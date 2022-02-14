Powerlifting: Bullard, Troup and JHS girls finish in top 5 at Bullard Invite

BULLARD — Local and area powerlifting teams had an outstanding day on Saturday at the Bullard Invitational (girls division), where Bullard came in second place, Troup ended up third and Jacksonville wound up in fifth place.
Bullard and Troup both tallied 35 points, with the Lady Panthers having four first place finishes compared to Troup's three.
Palestine won the team with 37 points.
Bullard top five finishers
105-1st-Kamerin Ortiz, 370 lbs.
114-2nd-Drue Bowers, 565 lbs.
114-4th-Chloe Cheney, 395 lbs.
132-1st-Emerson Moore, 600 lbs.
165-1st-Grace O'Bannon, 670 lbs
198-1st-Landry Bridges, 545 lbs.
Troup top five finishers
97-1st-Payton Wells, 620 lbs.
114-1st-Jaycee Eastman, 610 lbs.
123-2nd-Sarah Neel, 675 lbs.
148-1st-Tara Wells, 825 lbs.
148-3rd-Violent Eason, 685 lbs.
148-5th-Yarahi Yanez, 580 lbs.
181-2nd-Reagan Shoffner, 695 lbs.
Jacksonville top five finishers
123-3rd-Lilliana Valdez, 450 lbs.
132-4th-Jessica Singleton, 370 lbs.
148-2nd-Kristin Gonzalez, 750 lbs.
165-3rd-Elise Gueret, 375 lbs.
181-4th-Dixie Dowling, 635 lbs.
