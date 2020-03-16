Powerlifting: Devillier sets 4 regional records; qualifies for state for 4th time

Jacksonville High School senior Chloie Devillier qualified for the state powerlifting meet for the fourth time on Feb. 29, and she did so in grand fashion.
Competing at the Region 3, Division I Meet at Pine Tree High School in Longview, Devillier set four regional records, in addition to being named the Outstanding Lifter Light Platform.
Devillier said that she had set several goals for herself this past summer and that she is pleased that she was able to attain them.
“Back in the summer I made these goals,” Devillier said. “It required a lot of work both prior to lifting in season and during the season, discipline, and eating healthy.”
Devillier, who won the regional championship in the 97-pound weight class for the fourth-straight year, set new regional records in squat (270-pounds), bench press (125-pounds), dead lift (265-pounds) and for total lifted (660-pounds).
She actually set new regional high water marks in her second series of lifts at regionals, and then surpassed those numbers in the third and final round.
Devillier said while she receives much support from many of her classmates and friends, some do have trouble accepting the fact that she is such an accomplished powerlifter.
“They are shocked that this scrawny little girl (excels in power lifting), Devillier said. “I get a lot of encouragement at school and I appreciate that.”
Devillier's coach, Clifford Hutcheson, described what makes Devillier a champion in her field.
“Chloie is an extremely hard worker, he said. “She does our workouts here and she trains on her own in the off season. You just don't see the kind of dedication that Chloie has very often.
“And, she does all this while also being the captain of the cheerleading squad, the student council president and maintaining her grades in such a way that she ranks in the top 10 percent of a class of 290 students. She also works two jobs. She is an incredibly busy young lady.”
Hutcheson said to realize the enormity of Devillier's achievement one only needs to look at her performance in squat.
“She lifted 270-pounds in squat,” he said. “That is over two times her body weight. When you think about your weight and what it would take for you to lift over twice that number, you can get a better sense of just what Chloie was able to do.”
Devillier said that there are still two major goals that she would like to reach.
“My goal is to finish in the top five at state and to win the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association Scholarship for this region,” she said. “They only award one per region, so it is hard to win that.”
Devillier finished in eighth place at last year's state meet.
Even though powerlifting is not a sport that offers scholarships at the collegiate level, Devillier said that she is not ready to say that her iron pumping days will end at the completion of the state meet.
“It feels like the end of a chapter, but not the end of the book,” Devillier, the daughter of Chad and Cassie Devillier said.
NOTE: Also qualifying for state from Jacksonville High was Brittany Westbrook, who finished in second place in the 114-pound weight class. Westbrook lifted 220 squat, 155 bench and 245 dead lift for a total of 620 pounds. Amarelis Gonzalez will also be going to state after finishing tied for third place in the 220-pound weigh class at regionals. Gonzalez's numbers were 415, 150, 335 for a total of 900 pounds. Jacksonville finished in fourth place in the team standings, scoring 21 points. Pine Tree (40), Lindale (24) and Whitehouse (21) finished ahead of Jacksonville.
