Powerlifting: Maidens take second place at Jacksonville Invitational

Jacksonville hosted Palestine and Rusk on Thursday in a powerlifting meet that saw all-three schools finish with 40 points.
First, second and third place was forced to be determined by the number of first place finishes, which gave Palestine the win by garnering five gold medal efforts.
Four Maidens finished in first place, resulting in the host team coming in second place, followed by the Lady Eagles, who had one student-athlete finish in first place.
Jacksonville Invitational
(JHS Top 5 Finishes)
123 lb.-1. Alondra Rangel, 530 lbs.
132 lb. 1. Janet Garcia, 605 lbs.
148 lb. 4. Marie Lou, 460 lbs.
181 lb. 2. Laney Harwell, 540
198 lb. 1. Dixie Dowling, 735 lbs
259 lb. 1. Jaazmine Escabedo, 615 lbs.
259 lb. 2. Anajah White, 625 lbs.
Rusk Top 5 Finishers
114 lb.- 2. Jillian Donaldson, 455 lbs.
114 lb.- 3. Tatum Kay, 455 lbs.
114 lb.- 4. Sawyer McCright, 370 lbs.
132 lb.- 3. Raelee Luker, 510 lbs.
132 lb.- 5. Natalee Roberts, 385 lbs.
148 lb.- 2. Maddie Ford, 500 lbs.
148 lb.- 3. Molly Davis, 495 lbs.
165 lb.- 2. Kaydance Davenport, 465 lbs.
165 lb. 3. Marializ Rosales, 440 lbs.
181 lb.- 1. Ashley McCuin, 580 lbs.
