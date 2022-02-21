Powerlifting: Rusk girls take first place at Arp Invitational, Eagles sixth

ARP — Ignited by 11 student-athletes scoring points, Rusk amassed 55 points to win the team championship of the Arp Invitational (girls division) on Saturday.
In second place with 49 points was Lindale, followed by Whitehouse with 39.
Troup came in fifth place with 11 points.
In the boy's division, Lindale (49), Whitehouse (33) and Arp (31) were the top three in the team standings.
Troup lifters tallied 27 points to come in fifth place, followed by Rusk (15) in sixth place.
Arp Invitational-Girls Division
Rusk top 5 placers
97 lb.-1st-Ashlyn Long, 480 lbs.
97 lb.- 3rd-Kaylynn Morris, 420 lbs.
105 lb.-2nd-Ella Morton, 470 lbs.
105 lb.-3rd-Jillian Donaldson, 460 lbs.
114 lb.-2nd Zoey Fields, 620 lbs.
123 lb.-1st-Hadley Kelly, 610 lbs.
148 lb.-2nd-Mason Blaylock, 710 lbs.
181 lb.-1st-Briley King, 820 lbs.
181 lb.- 3rd-Ilynn Rojo, 640 lbs.
198 lb.- 2nd-Aniya Sutton, 750 lbs.
220 lb.- 2nd-Gabby Flores, 680 lbs.
Troup top 5 placers
132 lb.-3rd-Yarahi Yanez, 600 lbs.
148 lb.-3rd-Violet Eason, 705 lbs.
181 lb.-2nd-Reagan Shoffner, 690 lbs.
Arp Invitational-Boys Division
Rusk top five placers
114 lb.-2nd-Kolby Lynn, 340 lbs.
148 lb.-4th-Hayden Dyess, 935 lbs.
165 lb.-5th-Abraham Rosales, 1,000 lbs.
198 lb.-3rd-Joshua Arrendo, 1,140 lbs.
275 lb.-5th-Micha Givens, 1,125 lbs.
SHW-3rd-Brayden Brawner, 1,125 lbs.
Troup top five finishers
132 lb.-1st-Quintin Taylor, 1,030
132 lb.-2nd-Darren Parrish, 570 lbs.
148 lb.-5th-Tanner Keys, 905 lbs.
198 lb.-1st-Jacob Baker, 1,150 lbs.
