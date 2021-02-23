Powerlifting: Troup finished in top 3 at Whitehouse Invitational

WHITEHOUSE — Troup powerlifters came in third place at the Whitehouse Invitational, which took place on Feb. 10.
The top-three schools were Henderson (46), Whitehouse (40) and Troup (28). Six teams competed at the meet.
Troup's Quinton Taylor won first place in the 132-pound weight class after lifting a total of 895 lbs.
In the 148 lb. segment, Kaden Mahoney came away with the gold, with lifts totaling 1,060 lbs.
Joseph Salgado heaved 1,080 lbs. and came in as the runner-up in the 242 lb. class.
Jeramiah Ramirez won a bronze medal in the 183 lb. division, with lifts adding up to 970 lbs.
A pair of Tiger lifters finished in fourth place at the meet.
In the 148 lb. class, Tanner keys lifted 830 pounds and in the 198 lb. division, Jacob Barker's lifts totaled 1,095 lbs.
Wyatt Hurst (148 lb. class, 745 lbs.) and Joel Newman (220lb. class, 1,110) came in fifth place in their respective divisions.
In the 220 lb. segment, Bradley Adams ended up in eighth place, with lifts adding up to 745 lbs.
