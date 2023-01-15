Powerlifting: Troup girls finish 2nd in Legacy Red Raider Invitational

TYLER - The Troup High School girl's powerlifting squad came in second place at the (Tyler Legacy) Red Raider Invitational on Friday.
Troup tallied 39 points and trailed only the host school, who garnered 41 points.
Whitehouse (39) came in third place, with Lindale (32) and Tyler Chapel Hill (15) rounding out the top five.
The Lady Tigers had two first place finishers in their respective weight classes. Sarah Neel lifted a total of 680 pounds to win first in the 123lb. category while Tara Wells took the gold in the 148 lb. section, with lifts totaling 800 lbs.
In the boy's division, Troup scored 17 points and finished in sixth place.
The top three teams were Whitehouse (43), Arp (36) and Lindale (31).
Kam Kendrick had lifts adding up to 725 in route to winning the 123 lb. weight category for the Tigers.
Tyler Legacy Red Raider Invitational
(Troup top 5 finishers listed)
GIRLS
114-2. Payton Wells. 695 total pounds
123-1. Sarah Neel, 680 lbs.
123-3.Reece Lovelady, 555 lbs.
123-4.Karsyn Williamson, 530 lbs.
132-3. Yarahi Yanez, 650 lbs.
148-1. Tara Wells, 800 lbs.
148-2. Violent Eason, 750 lbs.
165-2. Reagan Shoffner, 705 lbs.
181-4.Citlalli Romero, 645 lbs.
BOYS
123-1. Kam Kendrick, 725 lbs.
148-2. Quintin Taylor, 1,005 lbs.
198-2. Jacob Baker, 1,105 lbs
