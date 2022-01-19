Powerlifting: Troup girls finish second at Whitehouse Invitational

WHITEHOUSE — Amassing five first place finishes, the Troup Lady Tiger power lifting squad came in second place at the Whitehouse Invitational on Jan. 12.
Troup finished with 41 points and trailed first place Whitehouse by just two points.
Lindale came in third place with 40 points, with Bullard (25) coming in fifth place.
Jacksonville lifters had 10 points to take the seventh spot in the team standings.
In the varsity boys division, Whitehouse (41) and Bullard (27) led the way.
Troup (19) came in fourth place and Jacksonville (5) was eighth.
Varsity Girls
First place finishers from Troup included Payton Wells (87-pound weight class, 580 pounds), Jaycee Eastman (114-lb. WC, 575 lbs.), Sarah Neel (132-lb. WC, 670 lbs.), Tara Wells (148-lb WC, 800 lbs.) and Reagan Shoffner (198-lb. WC, 695 lbs.).
Violent Eason lifter a total of 645 lbs. and finished second in the 148-lb WC.
Troup's Reece Lovelady ended up in fifth place in the 123-lb. WC, with lifts totaling 485 lbs.
The top performers for Bullard were Kamerin Ortiz (1st place, 105-lb. WC, 320-lbs.) and Grace O'Bannon (2nd, 165-lb. WC, 700 lbs.).
Scoring points for Jacksonville were Kristin Gonzalez (1st place, 165-lb. WC, 700 lbs.) and Dixie Dowling (3rd place, 181-lb. WC, 545-lbs.).
Varsity Boys
Bullard iron pumpers earn a pair of gold medals.
Austin Taylor won first place in the 242-lb. WC, with lifts totaling 1,450-lbs. And Derek Degrate was the champ in the 308-lb. WC. His lifts totaled 1,350-lbs.
Caiden Lee (2nd place, 148-lb. WC, 975-lbs.) and Landon Wilson (3rd place, 181-lb. WC, 975 lbs.) also gave top efforts for the Panthers.
Leading Troup was Darren Parrish (1st place, 132-lb. WC, 515-lbs.), Kaden Mahoney (1st place, 148-lb. WC, 990 lbs.) and Jacob Baker (2nd place, 198-lb. WC, 1,110-lbs.).
Jacksonville's Billy Bateman finished as the runner up in the 220-lb WC, pumping a total of 1,110-lbs. of iron.
