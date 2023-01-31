Powerlifting: Troup girls win Troup Quad Meet by a landslide

    Troup Lady Tiger Powerlifting

1st Place Troup Quad Meet, Jan. 26

 Photo courtesy Troup Athletics Facebook

TROUP - Troup not only won, but won going away on Jan. 26 when the Lady Tiger powerlifters garnered first place finishes in four of the nine weight classes to win the championship in the Troup Quad Meet, scoring 58 point.

Arp came in second with 32 points, followed by West Rusk with 26 and Bullard, who accumulated 13 points.

Payton Wells had lifts totaling 725 pounds to win the 114-pound weight class. Wells lifted a whopping 275 lbs. more than the second place finisher.

For her efforts, Wells earned Outstanding Lifter Light Platform.

Other first place finishers for the Lady Tigers included Sarah Neel (123 lb.), Tara Wells (148 lb.) and Tayla Davis (181 lb.)

TROUP QUAD MEET (Jan. 26)

(Troup Top 5 finishers)

Class  Place   Name                     Tot. Lbs. 

114    1.        Payton Wells           725

114    2.        Harley Attaway       450   

123    1.        Sarah Neel             710

123    2.        Reece Lovelady       575

132    2.        Yarahi Yanez           670

148    1.        Tara Wells              840

148    2.        Violent Eason         785

165    2.        Reagan Shoffner     730

181    1.        Tayla Davis            745

181    2.        Citlalli Romero       690

NOTE: Payton Wells was named Outstanding Lifter Light Platform.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you