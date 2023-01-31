Powerlifting: Troup girls win Troup Quad Meet by a landslide

TROUP - Troup not only won, but won going away on Jan. 26 when the Lady Tiger powerlifters garnered first place finishes in four of the nine weight classes to win the championship in the Troup Quad Meet, scoring 58 point.
Arp came in second with 32 points, followed by West Rusk with 26 and Bullard, who accumulated 13 points.
Payton Wells had lifts totaling 725 pounds to win the 114-pound weight class. Wells lifted a whopping 275 lbs. more than the second place finisher.
For her efforts, Wells earned Outstanding Lifter Light Platform.
Other first place finishers for the Lady Tigers included Sarah Neel (123 lb.), Tara Wells (148 lb.) and Tayla Davis (181 lb.)
TROUP QUAD MEET (Jan. 26)
(Troup Top 5 finishers)
Class Place Name Tot. Lbs.
114 1. Payton Wells 725
114 2. Harley Attaway 450
123 1. Sarah Neel 710
123 2. Reece Lovelady 575
132 2. Yarahi Yanez 670
148 1. Tara Wells 840
148 2. Violent Eason 785
165 2. Reagan Shoffner 730
181 1. Tayla Davis 745
181 2. Citlalli Romero 690
NOTE: Payton Wells was named Outstanding Lifter Light Platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.