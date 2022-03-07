Powerlifting: Troup's Quintin Taylor wins regional crown in 132 lb. Class

MALAKOFF — Quintin Taylor of Troup High School punched his ticket to the upcoming state powerlifting meet by winning first place in the regional meet, which took place at Malakoff High School on Saturday.
Taylor, lifting in the 132 pound weight class, lifted a total of 1,045 pounds (365 squat, 245 bench press, 415 dead lift) to win the gold by 50 pounds over the second place finisher.
Kaden Mahoney came in third place in the 148 pound class. His lifts totaled 1,100 pounds (400 squat, 275 bench press, 425 dead lift). Mahoney just missed on qualifying for state.
