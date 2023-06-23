Logan Cook takes fourth place at Jordan (Montana) Xtreme Bronc Ride

LOGAN COOK

JORDAN, MT - Alto-cowboy Logan Cook came in fourth place Sunday at the Jordan (Montana) Match Xtreme Bronc Ride.

Cook, who currently ranks 23rd in the world standings in saddle bronc riding, came away with $2,030 for his efforts in eastern Montana.

Cook has been busy this week, taking part in rodeos in South Dakota and Minnesota.

On Monday Cook is scheduled to ride in the Greeley (Colorado) Stampede, one of the most lucrative rodeos of the season with purses totaling nearly $450,000.

Cook is a graduate of Alto High School.

