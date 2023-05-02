PRCA news: Logan Cook wins saddle bronc riding at Athens rodeo

ATHENS - Alto cowboy Logan Cook won first place in saddle bronc riding at the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo in Athens late last week.
Cook, scored an 87 aboard Diamond G Rodeo's "Stiletto Night" to garner the win and the nearly $1,700 payday.
The win moved Cook up one spot, to No. 22 in the world standings.
Cook has now won first place in three rodeos this spring. He also was the saddle bronc riding champions at rodeos in Mercedes and Waxahacie in March.
Cook is the son of Jerry and Leslie Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.