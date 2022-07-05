Logan Cook, 24, a professional saddle bronc rider from Alto, turned in several noteworthy rides out west over the July 4th holiday weekend.
He managed to earn a check in three of the fives rodeos that he took part in.
At "The World's Oldest Rodeo" in Prescott, Ariz., Cook rode "Happy Valley" for a score of 85, which gave him the fourth place finish and winnings totaling $2,013.
Cook came in fifth place in the Black Hills Rodeo in South Dakota where he earned $1,139 for his efforts on top of "Professional Lunatic". The duo were awarded a score of 87.
In the Cody (Wyoming) Stampede, Cook scored an 84 for his ride on "Delta Force". He came away with $967 in prize money for his work.
Cook currently sits in 25th place in the world with earnings totaling nearly $36,000 this season, according to prca.com.
