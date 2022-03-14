Prep baseball: Alto checks in at No. 10 in latest Class 2A poll

Logan Rogers (pitcher/infielder) is one of the seniors on this year's Alto baseball team. The Yellowjackets are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A in the latest Texas Press Association Poll that came out on Monday.

 Courtesy photo

The Alto Baseball Yellowjackets cracked the top 10 in the Texas Press Association's latest Class 2A poll, which was released Monday morning.

The Jackets (8-5) went 2-3 in the (Rusk) Herman Odom Winter Classic over the weekend, posting wins over Elkhart and Jacksonville.

In its final game of the tourney on Saturday, the Yellowjackets fell, 9-8, to Class 4A Center.

Alto is scheduled to open district play at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday by hosting Kennard.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you