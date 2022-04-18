Prep basevall: Alto, Rusk hold serve in state rankings

Rusk's Wade Williams, a senior, has proven to be a dependable third baseman, both defensively and at the plate this season. The Eagles will visit Lufkin Hudson on Tuesday night in district play. Rusk is ranked No. 22 in the state and the Hornets are ranked No. 16. The Eagles lead the Hornets by one game in the standings.

 Photo by Bryan Barrow

Alto and Rusk continue to receive respect in the THSB/Diamond Pro high school baseball polls.

In the latest release, which was published early Monday afternoon, the Yellowjackets (16-7, 8-2) are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.

The Jackets are slated to visit Groveton (7-11, 4-6) on Tuesday night in District 22-2A play.

The top-three teams in Class 2A are Garrison (19-6-1), Bosqueville (19-3) and Shiner (20-0).

The Eagles from Rusk (9-12, 5-1) are No. 22 in Class 4A.

Rusk has an important date with Lufkin Hudson (18-7-1, 4-2) on Tuesday night in Hudson. 

The Hornets, who trail Rusk by a game, will come into the contest ranked No. 16.

Sinton (21-1), Boerne (23-3) and Corpus Christi Calallen (18-6-1) are ranked one, two, three in Class 4A.

Rusk and Hudson will battle in Rusk on Friday night.

