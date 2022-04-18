Alto and Rusk continue to receive respect in the THSB/Diamond Pro high school baseball polls.
In the latest release, which was published early Monday afternoon, the Yellowjackets (16-7, 8-2) are ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
The Jackets are slated to visit Groveton (7-11, 4-6) on Tuesday night in District 22-2A play.
The top-three teams in Class 2A are Garrison (19-6-1), Bosqueville (19-3) and Shiner (20-0).
The Eagles from Rusk (9-12, 5-1) are No. 22 in Class 4A.
Rusk has an important date with Lufkin Hudson (18-7-1, 4-2) on Tuesday night in Hudson.
The Hornets, who trail Rusk by a game, will come into the contest ranked No. 16.
Sinton (21-1), Boerne (23-3) and Corpus Christi Calallen (18-6-1) are ranked one, two, three in Class 4A.
Rusk and Hudson will battle in Rusk on Friday night.
