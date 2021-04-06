Prep Baseball: Bullard, Rusk and Alto state ranked
Progress file art

Three of the area high school baseball teams are included among the state ranked teams in this week's Texas High School Baseball Coaches polls.

In Class 4A, Bullard (15-6) is ranked No. 3, while the Eagles of Rusk (14-4) checked in at No. 8.

In Class 2A, Alto (14-4) is ranked No. 23.

Bullard is 7-0 in District 16-4A and the Panthers lead second-place Spring Hill by two games.

The Panthers will be at home tonight to take on Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m.

Rusk is 2-0 in conference play and will face Carthage twice this week, in a series that should go a long way in determining the District 17-4A champion later this spring.

At 7 p.m. this evening the Eagles will visit Carthage, with the Bulldogs scheduled to travel to the Eagles at the same time on Friday.

Alto is sitting atop the District 22-2A standings, with a 5-0 conference worksheet. The Yellowjackets of head coach Chris Moore have a one-game lead over Douglass.

The Jackets will entertain Kennard tonight, as district play continues.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you