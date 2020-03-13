Prep Baseball: Bullard too much for Jacksonville

CANTON — A six-run third inning proved to be a difference maker for Bullard in its game against Jacksonville on Thursday in the Canton Tournament.
The Panthers (7-4) went on to defeat the Indians (1-9), 9-2.
Zakary Zahimiak worked five inning on the hump for the Panthers and was the winning pitcher. He gave up three two runs (one earned) on three hits, struck out five and walked two.
Mason Kelley went 2-3 at the plate for Bullard and drove in three runs, while Tanner Fowler ripped a triple and knocked in three runs.
Other hitting leaders for the Panthers included Rylie Sharp (double, RBI) and Connor Carson (single, 2 RBI).
Josh Holcomb, Carson Cleaver and Angel Pinuelas singled for the Indians.
Ryan Gutierrez worked three frames and took the pitching loss for Jacksonville.
