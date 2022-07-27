Prep Baseball: Duplichain named to TSWA All-State First Team

Alto centerfielder Jackson Duplichain has been named to the Class 2A Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team as a First Team selection.
Duplichain is an incoming senior at Alto High School.
In addition the Yellowjackets place Alejandro Gomez on the Second Team as a designated hitter, while Logan Rogers appeared on the Honorable Mention list at shortstop.
Gomez completed his junior season back in the spring and Rogers recently graduated.
Joining Duplichain in the Class 2A First Team outfield were Harley Patterson (Sr., New Deal), Kaleb Kuligowswki (Sr., Vaslley Mills) and Ashton Lucio (Soph., New Home).
Nominations for all-state consideration were made by head baseball coaches from across Texas, with members of the TSWA doing the voting.
Alto was coached by Brett Thornell.
