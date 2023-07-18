Prep Baseball: Metroplex coaching legend takes over Brook Hill program

BULLARD – The Brook Hill School announced the hiring of Don English as its new head baseball coach Tuesday afternoon.
English needs just 37 victories to reach the 700-career win mark.
After coaching for 37 years, English hung up his cleats following the 2019 season at Trinity Christian Academy-Addison. Following his retirement, he took over as the school’s athletic director.
English’s other most significant milestones include his having developed 51 young men that went on to play for an NCAA institution, 12 of his players made it into Major League Baseball and he has coached three Cy Young Award winners, including Corey Kluber of the then Cleveland Indians, who won the prestigious award in 2014 and 2017. Kluber now pitches for the Boston Red Sox.
Miller is a three time American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award winner and he has directed a trio of Fellowship of Christian Athletes baseball camps through the years.
In addition to Trinity Christian Academy-Addison, English has coached at West Mesquite, Highland Park, Plano East, Coppell and Plano West.
English is taking over for Jerry Courtney, who resigned earlier this summer in order to return to All Saints Episcopal in Tyler.
