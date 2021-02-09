Prep Baseball: No. 1-ranked Bullard starts scrimmage portion of schedule

BULLARD — Bullard, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Poll, got to work on Saturday by playing Brownsboro at home in its first scrimmage of the season.
This coming Saturday, the Panthers will be in Diana to face the New Diana Tigers in a 1:30 p.m. affair.
Senior Hagan Smith (6'-3”, 220 lbs.), a starting pitcher, saw action on Saturday, and is a Panther to watch this season.
The Arkansas signee is ranked as the No. 32 High School Prospect of 2021 in the nation by Baseball America.
Smith as a sophomore went 4-1 with a 1.18 earned run average. He fanned 105 opposing batters in 53 innings of work.
Smith was unable to compete last year due to recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Bullard, who is coached by Robert Ellis, will open the regular season by hosting Benton, La. at 5 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.