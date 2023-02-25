Prep Baseball Scoreboard (Friday games)

Jacksonville 5, Mexia 4

Bullard 8, Midlothian Heritage 4

Woodville 3, Rusk 1

Troup 8, Kerans 6

Logansport (La.) 9, Alto 3

Joaquin 4, Alto 2

Slocum 2, Wells 0

Pine Tree 3, Brook Hill 2

