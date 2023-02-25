Prep Baseball Scoreboard (Friday games)

Generally cloudy. High 64F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 25, 2023 @ 11:43 am
Jacksonville 5, Mexia 4
Bullard 8, Midlothian Heritage 4
Woodville 3, Rusk 1
Troup 8, Kerans 6
Logansport (La.) 9, Alto 3
Joaquin 4, Alto 2
Slocum 2, Wells 0
Pine Tree 3, Brook Hill 2
