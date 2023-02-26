Prep Baseball Scoreboard (Saturday games)

Jacksonville 14, Tyler High 4
Rusk 10, Daingerfield 2
Rusk 3, Tatum 0
Pleasant Grove 2, Bullard 1
Whitehouse 6, Bullard 5
Brook Hill 6, Mabank 0
Alto 11, West Sabine 0
Overcast. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 1:51 am
