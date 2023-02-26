Prep Baseball Scoreboard (Saturday games)

Jacksonville 14, Tyler High 4

Rusk 10, Daingerfield 2

Rusk 3, Tatum 0

Pleasant Grove 2, Bullard 1

Whitehouse 6, Bullard 5

Brook Hill 6, Mabank 0

Alto 11, West Sabine 0

