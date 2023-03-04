Prep Baseball Scoreboard (Saturday's Games)

A mainly sunny sky. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 5, 2023 @ 2:10 am
Hooks 10, Jacksonville 4
Wills Point 4, Jacksonville 0
Spring Hill 8, Rusk 4
Rusk 6, Center 5
Bullard 4, Huntington 0
Bullard 8, Center 1
Van 8, Troup 3
Alto 9, Grapeland 6
