Prep basketball: Indians, Maidens start the new year off at home on Tuesday

Both the Jacksonville Indians and Maidens will be looking to open the 2022 portion of their schedules with wins on Tuesday when the Indians try to complete a two-game series sweep over the Athens Hornets and the Maidens entertain the No. 24-ranked Palestine Ladycats (23-4).
The Indians (15-4) will take on the Hornets at 7:30 p.m., in the final game on the card.
The Tribe last played on Tuesday when they spanked Bullard in the Wagstaff Classic.
The Maidens and the Ladycats are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m. at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Jacksonville went 1-3 against a salty group of competitors in the Dallas ISD Coca-Cola Tournament last week to drop the curtain on the 2021 portion of the schedule..
The Maidens (9-14) finished on a high note in Dallas by downing Fort Worth Chisholm Trail (5-14), 39-34.
Palestine last played on Dec. 20 when they rolled Madisonville, 59-31.
