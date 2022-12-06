Prep Basketball: Indians off on Tue.; to play 2 games on Thur. in CH Hoopsfest

After a full weekend of action in the Lufkin Tournament last week, and prior to opening what will be an action-packed slate of games in the Central Heights Hoopsfest beginning on Thursday, the Jacksonville Indians will take a breather and enjoy a night off on Tuesday.
Hoopsfest will feature 16 boys teams that have been divided up into four pools.
Three gymnasiums will be utilized for the annual tournament.
The Tribe are in Pool "B", along with Pollak Central (8-2), Center (4-1) and Brock (3-1).
Pool "A" features Diboll, Hudson, Marshall and Hitchcock. Currently sitting 7-4, Hudson may be the team to watch in this pool; although one can never overlook Marshall.
Undefeated Lorena (8-0) is the favorite to win Pool "C", which also includes Tatum, Pineland West Sabine and LaPoyner.
Host Central Height and Hamshire-Fannett seem to be the cream of the crop in Pool "D". Joaquin and Austin-Harmony School of Excellence are also slotted into Pool "D".
Jacksonville (2-3) will open up against Pollok Central at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHHS Auxiliary Gym.
Going into play on Tuesday night, Central had the second best record of any team in the tournament.
At 7:10 p.m. on Thur. Jacksonville will take on Center at Russell Gym (Main Gym).
The Indians lost by one point to the Roughriders in the Lufkin Tournament.
The Tribe will wrap up pool play at 9:50 a.m. on Friday by taking on Brock. Brock is a Class 3A school, located roughly 11 miles southwest of Weatherford.
Hoopsfest will crown its bracket champions on Saturday.
