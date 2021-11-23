Prep Boys Basketball: Troup takes Alba-Golden to the woodshed in opener

TROUP — Troup used a balanced scoring attack to smack Alba-Golden, 63-29, in the Tigers' season opener on Monday at Tiger Gymnasium.
Bracey Cover led the charge by dropping in 19 points, followed by Logan Womack with 16 and Trae Davis with 16.
Womack drained three shots form beyond the arc while Cover added two and Jarett Castillo had one. Castillo scored six points in the game.
The Tigers stormed out to a 20-2 lead after one quarter of play and never looked back.
Troup also sailed to a 39-17 victory in the junior varsity game.
The Tiger teams will be in action again on Tuesday when they host New Summerfield. The junior varsity game will get under way at 11 a.m., followed by the varsity at 12:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.