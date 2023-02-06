Prep Boys Hoops: Jacksonville, Bullard ranked No. 16, No. 17 in latest poll

Devin McCuin, left, of Jacksonville guards Garrett Nuckolls, right of Bullard during a game last week between the two District 18-4A rivals. In this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll, The Indians (20-8) are ranked No. 16 in the state and the Panthers (24-5) are No. 17. Also pictured is Davarian Boyd (21) of Jacksonville.

 Progress file photo Jay Neal

In this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll, the Jacksonville Indians (20-8) are ranked No. 16 in the state; one spot ahead of Bullard (24-5).

The Indians and the Panthers split their regular season meetings, with each winning on its home court.

Jacksonville and Bullard are both 6-1 in conference play, with three regular season games remaining on the docket.

Other East Texas teams included in the top 25 are 10. Sulphur Springs (25-7), 18. Chapel Hill (17-6) and 22. Center (23-4).

On Tuesday night Jacksonville is scheduled to host Madisonville while the Panthers entertain Rusk. Both games should get under way at 7:30 p.m.

