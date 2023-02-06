Prep Boys Hoops: Jacksonville, Bullard ranked No. 16, No. 17 in latest poll

In this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A poll, the Jacksonville Indians (20-8) are ranked No. 16 in the state; one spot ahead of Bullard (24-5).
The Indians and the Panthers split their regular season meetings, with each winning on its home court.
Jacksonville and Bullard are both 6-1 in conference play, with three regular season games remaining on the docket.
Other East Texas teams included in the top 25 are 10. Sulphur Springs (25-7), 18. Chapel Hill (17-6) and 22. Center (23-4).
On Tuesday night Jacksonville is scheduled to host Madisonville while the Panthers entertain Rusk. Both games should get under way at 7:30 p.m.
