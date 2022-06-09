Prep Football: Aiden McCown gets an offer from Incarnate Word

RUSK - Rusk High School's Aiden McCown received an offer from the University of Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio earlier this week.
McCown revealed the information via his social media.
He is projected to be the Eagles' starting quarterback in the up coming season.
In 2021 McCown, who also has been offered by Texas-San Antonio, played in several roles for the Eagles, including in the defensive backfield and as a receiver, while his older brother, Owen, who signed with Colorado, served as the Rusk quarterback.
UIW is coming off of its best season in school history in 2021 and is ranked No. 16 in the nation in Athlon's Preseason Top 25 Poll.
The Cardinals are coached by GJ Kinne, who is a graduate of Gilmer High School.
