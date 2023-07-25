Prep Football: Alto season tickets to go on sale August 1

ALTO – Season ticket renewals for last season’s Alto Yellowjacket season ticket holders will go on sale at 8 a.m. August 1 at the Administration Building.
The Mean Sting will play at Cam’Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium on five Friday nights this fall.
The home opener is set for Sept. 1 when Pineland West Sabine comes calling.
On Sept. 15 and 22 the Jackets will host Garrison and Groveton, respectively.
The District 11-2A-II lid lifter will take place at Yellowjacket Stadium on Oct. 13, with Tenaha scheduled to provide the opposition.
Cushing will be in town for Alto’s final home game of the season, which will take place on Oct. 27.
Any unsold season tickets will be made available to the public begfinning at 8 a.m. on August 14 at the Administration Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.