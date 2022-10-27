Prep Football: Area previews for Week 10

Brownsboro Bears (2-6, 0-4) at Rusk Eagles (5-3, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Last Week: Canton 30, Brownsboro 15; Rusk 47, Bullard 35
Next Week: Center at Brownsboro; Rusk at Canton
Game Notes: Brownsboro will be looking to avoid and 0-for-October situation, as the Bears’ last win came on Sept. 16 when they buried Spring Hill, 49-28 … Bears’ wins came against teams with a combined 5-12 worksheet...Rusk, Center and Bullard are in a tussle for third and fourth place in district and the Red and Black can’t avoid being upset in either of its last two outings...Hard to imagine the Eagles not winning handily this week.
Bullard Panthers (3-5, 2-2) at Center Roughriders (5-3, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roughrider Stadium in Center
Last Week: Rusk 45, Bullard 35; Carthage 64, Center 28
Next Week: Van at Bullard; Center at Brownsboro
Game Notes: Both clubs looking to rebound following district losses a week ago and both teams needing a win as far as the playoffs are concerned...The ‘Riders average 231 yards rushing and 208 yards passing a game...Center has turned the ball over just 10 times in eight games… Center’s team speed and athleticism could be difficult for Bullard to handle ...Center defense has given up 40 or more points four times this season.
Winona Wildcats (2-6, 0-4) at Troup Tigers (5-3, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Grand Saline 41, Winona 12; West Rusk 49, Troup 29
Net Week: Quitman at Winona; Troup at Grand Saline
Game Notes: If Troup can win its last two games and Edgewood lose its final two, the Tigers could move into third place in the District 9-3A-II standings...The Wildcats have lost four-straight game and are averaging just 12 points a game in league play… Troup should pick up the “W” in this one.
Alto Yellowjackets (5-3, 2-1) at Cushing Bearkats (6-2, 2-1)
7:00 p.m. Friday at J. F. Whitaker Stadium in Cushing
Last Week: Alto 32, Overton 29; Cushing 23, Tenaha 20
Next Week: Price-Carlisle at Alto; Cushing at Mount Enterprise
Game Notes: Former Alto assistant coach Josh Moore has made Bearkat Football relevant again...The Bearkats’ only losses have been to Cayuiga and Carlisle, who have a combined record of 15-1… Look for this game to be close and the expected rain could have a big part to play in the final outcome...Given the amount of points that Alto has been able to score this season, it is concerning that Cushing is averaging just 21 points a night in district play.
Lewisville-Founders Classical (4-3, 1-1) at Brook Hill Guard (3-5, 1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Young Field at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Founders Classical was idle. Dallas Christian 62, Brook Hill 14
Next Week: Founders Classical’s season is complete. McKinney Christian at Brook Hill
Game Notes: The Eagles are governed by the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship...The Eagles have been playing a much less challenging schedule than the Guard...Brook Hill is an eight-touchdown favorite, according to at least one rating service...This is a non-district game...Brook Hill, at least on paper, looks to be the better team by a wide margin...The Guard’s passing game could be neutralized if it turns out to be a rainy night, as is predicted.
