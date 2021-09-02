Prep Football Area Previews: Troup heads to Price seeking revenge

NOTE: Brook Hill was originally scheduled to play Garrison this week, but the Bulldogs were forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 reasons. The Guard have picked up a game at Longview Spring Hill on Friday. COVID-19 issues has sent Alto to the sidelines this week. The Jackets were scheduled to travel to Timpson.
Rusk Eagles (1-0) at Crockett Bulldogs (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett
Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Alton Dixon, Crockett
Last Week: Rusk 33, Fairfield 12; Corrigan-Camden 35, Crockett 14
Next Week: Rusk vs. Palestine, Crockett at Buffalo
Game Analysis — Rusk's defense exceeded the expectations of many last week by dominating Fairfield ...Offensively, the Eagles mixed the run and pass effectively … Jermaine Session and Chris Perez gave Rusk flexibility at running back and QB Owen McCown passed for 218 yards and two touchdowns … Crockett will have to stop the McCown to Hesston Kelly connection from having a big night ...The Eagles have too many weapons on offense for the Bulldogs to handle, and the Rusk defense appears to be up for another stellar evening, which translates into an Eagle win by a lot.
Bullard Panthers (0-1) at Caddo Mills Foxes (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Lockhart Stadium in Caddo Mills
Coaches: Scott Callaway, Bullard; Kodi Craine, Caddo Mills
Last Week: Mabank 30, Bullard 17; Caddo Mills 55, Greenville 21
Next Week: Bullard at Troup; Caddo Mills at Canton
Game Analysis — Look for Bullard to show improvement this week; although it remains to be seen if this will be enough for the Panthers to go head to toe for four quarters against a stout Caddo Mills outfit — the Foxes went 12-1 last year … Panther QB Blake Blaine was 15-27-1 for 160 yards and one touchdown a week ago ...The Panthers and the Foxes met for the first time in the history of the schools last season when Caddo Mills won, 61-7.
Troup Tigers (1-0) at Carlisle Indians (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in Price
Coaches: John Eastman, Troup; Clay Baker, Carlisle
Last Week: Troup 48, Alto 18; Palestine Westwood 23, Carlisle 21
Next Week: Troup vs. Bullard; Carlisle at Mount Enterprise
Game Analysis — In the “Battle of Hwy. 13”, Carlisle holds a decisive lead over the Tigers including winning, 33-14, at Tiger Stadium last year ...The Tigers have not forget that loss, and it is expected that the boys in maroon will be out for revenge on Friday … It's not often that Carlisle opens the season 0-2, but that could happen this year with the senior-laden Tigers on a mission.
Brook Hill Guard (1-0) at Spring Hill Panthers (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Longview
Coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill; Weston Griffis, Spring Hill
Last Week: Brook Hill 26, Wills Point 3; Sabine 34, Spring Hill 24
Next Week: Brook Hill at Tenaha; White Oak at Spring Hill
Game Analysis — Brook Hill (TAPPS) will be facing its second UIL Class 4A-II member of the season this week in Spring Hill ...The Guard played well last win in destroying Wills Point, but look for Brook Hill to be challenged this week … Panthers played a solid Sabine squad well on the road in the opener … This one is shaping up to be one of the more competitive games this week … Regardless of the outcome, playing Spring Hill should serve Brook Hill well down the road.
