Rusk 47, Crockett 21: CROCKETT — Rusk broke what had been a close game early on wide open in the second half in cruising to a 47-21 victory over Crockett at Monte Jack Driskall Stadium in Crockett (0-2) on Friday night. Rusk improved to 2-0 with the win and will entertain Palestine (1-1) next Friday. The Widcats whipped Jacksonville, 51-27, on Friday to earn their first win of the season.
Troup 41, Carlisle 26: PRICE — The Tigers of Troup came into Arrowhead Stadium in Price and pounced on the Indians, winning by a score of 41-26. The win moved the Tigers to 2-0 on the year and avenges a loss to the Indians last year in Troup. Carlisle falls to 0-2 with the defeat. Next week Troup will welcome Bullard (0-2) into Tiger Stadium. Carlisle is scheduled to travel to Alto.
Spring Hill 28, Brook Hill 25: LONGVIEW — Spring Hill evened its worksheet at 1-1, while tagging Brook Hill with its first loss of the year on Friday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers prevailed, 28-25, in what was a highly competitive affair. The Guard were originally scheduled to play at Garrison on Friday, but were forced to make other arrangements after a COVID-19 outbreak closed Garrison school earlier this week. It's back on the road for brook Hill next Friday when a trip to Tenaha is on tap.
