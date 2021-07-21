Prep Football: Bullard season tickets go on sale Thur.

BULLARD — Bullard Panther season ticket holders from 2019 will have an opportunity to renew their seats for the 2021 season beginning on Thursday.
Tickets (same seats) may be reserved by calling the Athletic Office (903) 894-2850 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Final payment for these seats is due by Aug. 6, or the tickets will be released.
This is only for 2019 season ticket holders.
Bullard Independent School District officials will reveal information at a later date on how prospective new season ticket holders, and those wanting to purchase general admission ducats will be able to do so.
The Panthers have four home games this season: (Aug. 27 vs. Mabank, Sep. 24 vs. Spring Hill), Oct. 15 vs. Brownsboro and Oct. 29 vs. Mexia).
Homecoming will take place on Sep. 24 and Senior Night is slated for Oct. 29.
All home games are scheduled to get under way at 7:30 p.m. this season.
