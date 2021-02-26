Prep Football: Coach Meeks leaving Alto to take over at Center

ALTO — Ricky Meeks has been hired as the new football coach at Center High School.
Meeks has guided the Alto Yellowjackets for the past three seasons, posting an overall record of 21-13.
His 2019 team went 10-0 in the regular season and was a Class 2A Area finalist.
Meeks will be taking over for Scott Ponder, who resigned earlier this year to become the head football coach at LaPryor.
Meeks is the son of the late Dickey Meeks, a high school coaching legend in East Texas who passed away this past summer.
Center competes in District 10-4A-II, along with state-champion Carthage, Jasper, Madisonville, Rusk and Shepherd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.