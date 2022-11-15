Prep football: Frankston-Timpson to face off in Rusk on Friday

RUSK - Two teams that have combined to win 20 games will be going toe to toe at 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk.
The Frankston Indians (9-2) will be taking on Timpson's 11-0 Bears in a UIL, Class 2A-I, Region III, Area matchup.
The Indians, the District 10-2A-I runner-up. are coached by Jacksonville's Paul Gould.
Frankston dispatched Wolfe City 47-34 in last week's Bi-district round to earn a date with Timpson.
The Frankston-Timpson winner will advance to play either Centerville or Honey Grove in the regional quarterfinal round late next week.
