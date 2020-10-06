PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: JHS to host Nederland on Sat.

Jacksonville Indians (0-2) vs. Nederland Bulldogs (0-1)
2 p.m. Sat. at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville
Last Week: Cleburne 59, Jacksonville 8; Lufkin 31, Nederland 28
Next Week: Jacksonville and Nederland have bye weeks
Game Analysis — The Indians will desperately be looking to redeem themselves after a humiliating homecoming loss a week ago … The Bulldogs battled Lufkin tooth-and-nail before losing late … Both clubs are having trouble running the football, which means this could turn into a battle between Jacksonville's Patrick Clater and Nederland's Rene Cunningham. Cunningham made his first start last week and went 21-33 for 300 yards and 2 TDs ...He also has good speed and is a threat to run at all times ...Defensively, Nederland is no Cleburne, so the Tribe should have more opportunities to get the ball into the end zone.
Rusk Eagles (3-2, 0-0) vs. Jasper Bulldogs (5-0, 0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Last Week: Rusk had an open date. Jasper 35, LC Mauriceville 0
Next Week: Rusk vs. Madisonville; Jasper vs. Carthage
Game Analysis — Jasper will bring a bruising ground attack into Eagle Stadium this week, Carl Limbrick has carried 64 times for 900 yards already and has scored 14 touchdowns ...Eagles will have to get some stops, and can't afford to get into a scoring contest with Jasper...If, and that's a big if, Jasper is looking ahead to next week and Carthage, Rusk is capable of pulling off an upset ...This is the district opener for both teams.
Bullard Panthers (4-2, 0-0) vs. Canton Eagles (2-3, 0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Bullard 34, Van Alstyne 27; Canton 20, Hillsboro 7
Next Week: Bullard at Brownsboro; Canton has a bye week.
Game Analysis — Bullard is playing good football now and should be ready for the Eagles … Bullard QB Blake Blain passed for two TDs and ran for two more in last week's win … Connar Carson had six grabs for 117 yards and a TD ...Eagles will have to put the brakes on Bullard's passing attack to have any hope of upsetting the Panthers ...Bullard was 5-6 on fourth down conversions last week.
Troup Tigers (2-3, 1-1) vs. Winona Wildcats (1-4, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Troup 31, Arp 0; Winona 26, Quitman 6
Next Week: Troup at Harmony; Winona vs. West Rusk
Game Analysis — Both clubs salted away district wins a week ago against clubs that are not among the league's best ...It's homecoming this week in Troup, and look for the Tigers to be celebrating late Friday night.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-5, 0-1) at Centerville Tigers( 4-2, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Centerville
Last Week: Grapeland 50, Alto 28; Leon 44, Centerville 14
Next Week: Alto vs. Leon; Centerville at Groveton
Game Analysis — The 'Jackets and the Tigers both know they need a win this week, after each dropped its district lid lifter last week … The Tigers had a four-game winning streak snapped last week … Offensively, Alto had its best night of the year a week ago and will be looking to build on that.
Brook Hill Guard (1-0) vs. Coram Deo Academy Lions (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Brook Hill was idle (COVID-19). Coram Deo was idle.
Next Week: Brook Hill at Anahuac. Coram Deo vs. Grapevine Faith Christian
Game Analysis — Brook Hill will be looking to get back in the saddle this week … The Lions, who are based in Flower Mound, recorded a solid outing in winning their first game of the year, 36-0, over Arlington Grace Prep … If the Guard can show improvement off of Week 1, they will be hard to beat in this spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.