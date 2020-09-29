Prep Football Previews: County teams in need of victories

Jacksonville Indians (0-1) vs. Cleburne Yellowjackets (1-0)
7:30 P.M. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl
Last Week: Crandall 38, Jacksonville 25; Cleburne 42, Hallsville 26
Next Week: Jacksonville vs. Nederland; Cleburne at Weatherford
Game Analysis — Jacksonville was in last week's game until late in the fourth quarter, so there are plenty of positives to build on before the Yellowjackets come to town ...Tribe will need to eliminate mistakes, especially on the offensive side, in order to have a chance at victory … Cleburne proved it can light the scoreboard last week, so the Tribe defense should be put to the test again this week … According to the Tribe's official stats, Jacksonville had 394 total yards compared to Crandall's 356 … QB Patrick Clayter went 24-41-4 for 351 yards … Karmelo Clayborne surprised Tribe fans by catching three passes for 116 yards and one touchdown in his first varsity game … The Indians could not get anything going on the ground last week with a net of 23 yards in 43 carries ...Dominik Hinojosa led the Tribe in rushing (8-22) … Cleburne has two offensive linemen that weigh in at more than 280 pounds ... (Indians will go into the game as an 11-point underdog, according to one national rating source.
Bullard Panthers (3-2) vs. Van Alstyne Panthers (2-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at (Bullard) Panther Stadium
Last Week: Spring Hill 27, Bullard 24 (OT); Van Alstyne 42, Farmerville 41
Next Week: Bullard vs. Canton; Van Alstyne at Krum
Game Analysis — Bullard let one get away last week in Longview … Coach Scott Callaway's boys should be itching to get back out there and erase the memory of the overtime loss suffered last week ...Both teams have played Mabank this year. Bullard beat Mabank by five points while Van Alstyne lost to the Green and White by 27 points ...Van Alstyne averages 171 yards per game passing and 70 rushing, so if Bullard can limit the damage their guests can do through the air, they should be in position to notch a win.
Troup Tigers (1-3, 0-1) at Arp Tigers (1-3, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Herrington Stadium in Arp
Last Week: West Rusk 43, Troup 30; Arp 40, Quitman 14
Next Week: Troup vs. Winona; Arp at West Rusk
Game Analysis — Just about anything can happen when these two rivals, separated by just seven miles, tee it up … Arp should be fired up for this game after winning last week and Troup being its rival.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-4) vs. Grapeland Sandies (4-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field/Yellowjacket Stadium
Last Week: San Augustine 48, Alto 20; Grapeland 49, Burkeville 8
Next Week: Alto at Centerville; Grapeland vs. Groveton
Game Analysis — Offensively, Alto performed much better last week … Sandies are off to a hot start and are averaging almost 270 yards a game on the ground … The Sandies' Cadarian Wiley is averaging 8.8 yards per carry and has carried 71 times for 622 yards ...Grapeland's only loss was to Kirbyville (61-18).
Brook Hill Guard (1-0) at Brownsboro Bears (1-3)
7:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium
Last Week: Brook Hill 37, Fort Worth Christian 34; Rusk 49, Brownsboro 7
Next Week: Brook Hill vs. Coram Deo; Brownsboro at Mexia
Game Analysis — The Bears' lone win came against DasCHE Home School (55-16) ...Brook Hill grew up last week by coming from behind late in the fourth quarter to secure the win ...This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools ...Bears will be trying to put to rest a three-game losing streak ...Look for Brook Hill to play much better this week.
Note: Rusk has a bye this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.