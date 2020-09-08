Prep Football Previews: Eagles can go 3-0 with a win over Palestine

Rusk Eagles (2-0) at Palestine Wildcats (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium
Last Week: Rusk 27, Crockett 15; Palestine 28, Livingston 7
Game Analysis: Another week, another team from Anderson County for the Red and Black to face … Palestine should be the toughest opponent Rusk has encountered this season ...the Wildcats' only loss (33-3) came to highly regarded Van on opening night … The Wildcats' defense was the toast of the town after holding the Lions (0-2) to just three points … Rusk should challenge the Wildcats much more than Livingston did … Palestine has the experience (20 seniors) and the Wildcats can do a lot of thiungs on offense, which could put Rusk to the test … The Wildcats lead the overall series, 11-1. Rusk's last win came in 2004 (14-13)... This one could go down to the wire.
Bullard Panthers (1-1) at Troup Tigers (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium
Last Week: Caddo Mills 61, Bullard 7; Carlisle 33, Troup 14
Next Week: Bullard at Rusk; Troup at Brownsboro
Game Analysis: This should be a fun and competitive game to watch … Both clubs won on opening night and fell to defeat last week … Size, particularly on the lines and overall roster depth could aid the Panthers' cause this week Bullard will have to shut down Troup's passing game to have a chance in this one … The all-time series is tied 10-10 between the Tigers and the Panthers ...The Panthers have won four of their last five games against the Tigers ..The two clubs last hooked up in 2011 when Bullard claimed a 38-34 win.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-2) at Carlisle Indians (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Price
Last Week: Timpson 48, Alto 6; Carlisle 33, Troup 14
Next Week: Alto at Winona; Carlisle vs. Timpson
Game Analysis: A young and inexperienced Alto team will face a tough challenge in Price this week ...Indians rebounded well after a loss to a much-improved Palestine Westwood club on opening night … The Mean Sting and the Indians have split their last four meetings ...Alto downed Carlisle 29-7 a year ago, but it looks like the Indians are in a good position to avenge that loss now.
