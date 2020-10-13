Prep Football Previews: Eagles to host Madisonville in 10-4A-II

NOTE: Jacksonville has an open date this week.
Rusk Eagles (3-3, 0-1) vs. Madisonville Mustangs (3-3, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Last Week: Jasper 42, Rusk 21; Madisonville 28, Shepard 0
Next Week: Rusk at Carthage; Madisonville vs. Center
Game Analysis — Rusk played well for 30 minutes against a tough Jasper team last week, but faded late ...Eagles are 17-6-1 all time versus the Mustangs and have won the last four meetings with Madisonville ...The Mustangs like to run the football and are averaging 170 yards a game on the ground and a respectable 5.1 yards per carry … While not a must win game for the Red and Black, a loss would mean Rusk would probably have to upset Carthage or Center to qualify for post season play.
Bullard Panthers (5-2, 1-0) at Brownsboro Bears (1-4, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium in Brownsboro
Last Weeks: Bullard 41, Canton 21; Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42
Next Week: Bullard vs. Van; Brownsboro at Canton
Game Analysis — Bullard will be looking to post its third-straight win this week … Bullard's offense is scoring the second-highest number of points per game in the district, while the Bear defense is giving up the second highest number of points … The Bears will have their hands full in trying to slow down the Panther offense.
Troup Tigers (3-3, 2-1) at Harmony Eagles (4-2, 3-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
Last Week: Troup 25, Winona 14; Harmony defeated Quitman
Next Week: Troup vs. Big Sandy; Harmony at West Rusk
Game Analysis: The Harmony defense has been pretty stingy this fall and is allowing just 17 points a game … The Tigers will need to be able to get the ball in the end zone consistently against the Eagles, who could be the best team in District 9-3A-II.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-6, 0-2) vs Jewitt Leon Cougars (4-2, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field in Alto
Last Week: Centerville 34, Alto 24; Normangee 47, Leon 16
Next Week: Alto at Normangee; Leon vs. Groveton
Game Analysis: This will be the final home game for the Mean Sting seniors, so look for a huge effort this week from the Yellowjackets … The team will try to build off of the fact that they led Centerville 24-6 at halftime a week ago ...Comparing scores, Centerville beat Leon by 30 and beat Alto by 21 … Alto is 2-0 all-time versus the Cougars, with the two schools having last played in 1991.
Brook Hill Guard (2-0) at Anahuac Panthers (3-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Kyle White Stadium
Last Week: Brook Hill 21, Coram Deo 9; East Chambers 58, Anahuac 13
Next Week: Brook Hill at Dallas Bishop Dunne; Anahuac at Houston KIPP
Game Analysis: The Guard will have to overcome a long bus ride to Anahuac and a decent Panther football team … The Panthers are members of District 10-3A-I, which also includes Woodville and Buna … Looks to be a good game on paper … Guard will need to score a few more points against the Panthers than it did last week … Brook Hill will open district play next week in the Metroplex.
