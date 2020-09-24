Indians to test Pirates on Friday

Jacksonville and Crandall are scheduled to open their respective seasons at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl. This will be the first of six home games for the Indians during the 2020 campaign.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville Indians (0-0) vs. Crandall Pirates (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville

Last Week: This is the season opener for both clubs.

Next Week: Jacksonville vs. Cleburne; Crandall vs. Pine Tree

Game Analysis — After going 10-3 last season as a member of Class 4A, Division I, the Pirates are moving up a notch to Class 5A, Division II this season … Both teams are 2-3 in their last five season openers … Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said Crandall reminds him of several of the teams in the Indians' district and that they will be a handful … Several of the Pirates' skilled players are dangerous and display speed and athleticism, according to Coleman … Jacksonville seems committed to establishing a ground attack first this season. The Indians have put a lot of emphasis on the run in the off season and during fall camp … QB Patrick Clater, a senior, is back after throwing for over 2,000 yards a year ago … Defensively, Coleman said that the Tribe would like to be able to stop the run this year … Jacksonville is a bit larger on the lines this year, but still are a tad smallish when compared to some of the other teams in the district … This will be the first of three-straight home games for the Indians … Jacksonville and Crandall have never met on the gridiron … Jacksonville ISD General Admission football ticket sales will go on sale to the public beginning Wednesday, September 23 at 5:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased online at jisd.org.

Rusk Eagles (2-2) vs. Brownsboro Bears (1-2)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field/Eagle Stadium

Last Week: Bullard 22, Rusk 14; Brownsboro 55, Dasche Home School 16

Next Week: Rusk has a bye. Brownsboro vs. Brook Hill

Game Analysis — The Eagles will be celebrating homecoming this week and will be looking to end a two-game losing streak … After being shutout in the second half last week, it will be important for the Eagle offense to get off to a good start against the Bears … Brownsboro's losses have been to undefeated Athens and to Waxahachie Life … Rusk should be in a good spot to get back into the win column this week, but will need to eliminate turnovers, which proved costly in the loss to Bullard.

Bullard Panthers (3-1) at Spring Hill Panthers (2-2)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Spring Hill

Last Week: Bullard 22, Rusk 14; Spring Hill 25, Anna 19

Next Week: Bullard vs. Van Alstyne; Spring Hill has a bye week.

Game Analysis — Both teams are red hot coming into this game with each owning a two-game win streak … Bullard showed a lot of heart and determination in claiming the win over Rusk last week … Bullard defense playing well now …Bullard is 4-10 against Spring Hill all time, but has won the last-two meetings … This will be Spring Hill's last action before opening conference play against Gilmer in two weeks.

Troup Tigers (1-2) vs. West Rusk Raiders (0-3)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup

Last Week: Troup did not play (COVID-19). West Rusk had an open date.

Next Week: Troup at Arp; West Rusk has an open date.

Game Analysis — Surprising at this point in the season these two schools have just one win between them … The Raiders' losses have been to Sabine, Mineola and Malakoff ...West Rusk has scored just 28 points this year... Troup's lone win came against winless Alto in Week 1 ...Neither team played last week, so both should be well rested.

Alto Yellowjackets (0-3) at San Augustine Wolves (1-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den in San Augustine

Last Week: Alto had an open date (COVID-19-opponent); Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6

Next Week: Alto at Centerville; San Augustine at Saratoga West Hardin

Game Analysis — The Wolves fell victim to a formidable Winnsboro outfit last week, in a game that was played at Lobo Stadium in Longview. Look for SA to come out fired up for redemption this week following the upset, which may not bode well for a winless Alto team … 'Jackets have got to find a way to get the ball into the end zone, with the district opener on tap for next week ...Doesn't seem to be a good week to be taking on the Wolves.

Brook Hill Guard (0-0) vs. Fort Worth Christian Cardinals (0-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.

Last Week: This is the season opener for both clubs.

Next Week: Brook Hill at Brownsboro; Ft. Worth Christian vs. Dallas Christian

Game Analysis — Brook Hill has a very young team this season, but the Guard's run attack is still very potent and could be hard for the Cardinals to stop … Ft. Worth Christian historically can score points.

Tags

Recommended for you