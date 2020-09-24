Jacksonville Indians (0-0) vs. Crandall Pirates (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville
Last Week: This is the season opener for both clubs.
Next Week: Jacksonville vs. Cleburne; Crandall vs. Pine Tree
Game Analysis — After going 10-3 last season as a member of Class 4A, Division I, the Pirates are moving up a notch to Class 5A, Division II this season … Both teams are 2-3 in their last five season openers … Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said Crandall reminds him of several of the teams in the Indians' district and that they will be a handful … Several of the Pirates' skilled players are dangerous and display speed and athleticism, according to Coleman … Jacksonville seems committed to establishing a ground attack first this season. The Indians have put a lot of emphasis on the run in the off season and during fall camp … QB Patrick Clater, a senior, is back after throwing for over 2,000 yards a year ago … Defensively, Coleman said that the Tribe would like to be able to stop the run this year … Jacksonville is a bit larger on the lines this year, but still are a tad smallish when compared to some of the other teams in the district … This will be the first of three-straight home games for the Indians … Jacksonville and Crandall have never met on the gridiron … Jacksonville ISD General Admission football ticket sales will go on sale to the public beginning Wednesday, September 23 at 5:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased online at jisd.org.
Rusk Eagles (2-2) vs. Brownsboro Bears (1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field/Eagle Stadium
Last Week: Bullard 22, Rusk 14; Brownsboro 55, Dasche Home School 16
Next Week: Rusk has a bye. Brownsboro vs. Brook Hill
Game Analysis — The Eagles will be celebrating homecoming this week and will be looking to end a two-game losing streak … After being shutout in the second half last week, it will be important for the Eagle offense to get off to a good start against the Bears … Brownsboro's losses have been to undefeated Athens and to Waxahachie Life … Rusk should be in a good spot to get back into the win column this week, but will need to eliminate turnovers, which proved costly in the loss to Bullard.
Bullard Panthers (3-1) at Spring Hill Panthers (2-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Spring Hill
Last Week: Bullard 22, Rusk 14; Spring Hill 25, Anna 19
Next Week: Bullard vs. Van Alstyne; Spring Hill has a bye week.
Game Analysis — Both teams are red hot coming into this game with each owning a two-game win streak … Bullard showed a lot of heart and determination in claiming the win over Rusk last week … Bullard defense playing well now …Bullard is 4-10 against Spring Hill all time, but has won the last-two meetings … This will be Spring Hill's last action before opening conference play against Gilmer in two weeks.
Troup Tigers (1-2) vs. West Rusk Raiders (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Troup did not play (COVID-19). West Rusk had an open date.
Next Week: Troup at Arp; West Rusk has an open date.
Game Analysis — Surprising at this point in the season these two schools have just one win between them … The Raiders' losses have been to Sabine, Mineola and Malakoff ...West Rusk has scored just 28 points this year... Troup's lone win came against winless Alto in Week 1 ...Neither team played last week, so both should be well rested.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-3) at San Augustine Wolves (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den in San Augustine
Last Week: Alto had an open date (COVID-19-opponent); Winnsboro 37, San Augustine 6
Next Week: Alto at Centerville; San Augustine at Saratoga West Hardin
Game Analysis — The Wolves fell victim to a formidable Winnsboro outfit last week, in a game that was played at Lobo Stadium in Longview. Look for SA to come out fired up for redemption this week following the upset, which may not bode well for a winless Alto team … 'Jackets have got to find a way to get the ball into the end zone, with the district opener on tap for next week ...Doesn't seem to be a good week to be taking on the Wolves.
Brook Hill Guard (0-0) vs. Fort Worth Christian Cardinals (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.
Last Week: This is the season opener for both clubs.
Next Week: Brook Hill at Brownsboro; Ft. Worth Christian vs. Dallas Christian
Game Analysis — Brook Hill has a very young team this season, but the Guard's run attack is still very potent and could be hard for the Cardinals to stop … Ft. Worth Christian historically can score points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.