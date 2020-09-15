Prep football previews: Rusk and Bullard to face off this week

Bullard Panthers (2-1) vs. Rusk Eagles (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium Bullard
Last week: Bullard 49, Troup 14; Palestine 23, Rusk 13
Next week: Bullard at Spring Hill; Rusk vs. Brownsboro
Game analysis: The Eagles will be looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last week in Palestine … Rusk could only muster up 162 total yards a week ago and finished with just 47 total yards rushing ...Eagles will have to get a ground attack going against Bullard … Look for the Panthers to come into this game with heeps of confidence after hanging 49 points on Troup a week ago. Many kids saw action last week and made the most of their time on the field ...Coach Scott Callaway of Bullard orchestrated a two-quarterback system utilizing Blake Bain and Cooper Callaway seamlessly in the win over Troup. ...The team that gets the best play out of its offensive line could post its third win of the season this week.
Troup Tigers (1-2) at Brownsboro Bears (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday in Brownsboro
Last Week: Bullard 49, Troup 14; Brownsboro was idle
Next Week: Troup vs. West Rusk; Brownsboro at Rusk
Game analysis: The Tigers will face another Class 4A opponent this week ...Troup has some injuries it is dealing with and will probably not be 100% on Friday night … With district set to commence next week, the Tigers will be looking to fine tune some things against the Bears ...This will be the first time that Troup and Brownsboro have played in 45 years ...The Bears last beat the Tigers in 1971.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-3) at Winona Wildcats (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday in Winona
Last Week: Price-Carlisle 12, Alto 0; Elysian Fields 48, Winona 7
Next week: Alto at San Augustine; Winona at Grand Saline
Game analysis: One of these clubs will get a much-needed win this week … Defensively, Alto showed much improvement in holding Carlisle to just 12 points a week age. The Alto offense is still sputtering, having scored just six points all year. That will have to change in a hurry with state-ranked San Augustine, and then district on the horizon for the ‘Jackets… Overall series is tied, 2-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.