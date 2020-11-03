Prep Football Previews: Rusk and Center to battle for 3rd place in 10-4A-II

Jacksonville Indians (1-4, 1-2) at Pine Tree Pirates (4-0-1, 2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Longview
Last Week: Marshall 42, Jacksonville 21; Pine Tree 34, Nacogdoches 7
Next Week: Jacksonville at Nacogdoches; Pine Tree at Texas High
Game Analysis: Pine Tree seems to be on a mission to earn its first district championship since 2001 this season … Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said the Pirates “have a lot of talent this year and have a special group of kids” … The Pirates are expected to show a balanced attack on Friday. The team is averaging 159 yards through the air and 125 yards rushing a game … In its first two district games the Pirate defense have allowed only seven points to be scored in each game (the Pirates beat Marshall, 24-7, in their district opener)... Pine Tree won last year's game, 42-25 … The Indians will need to play a near perfect game to have a chance at winning on Friday.
Rusk Eagles (5-4, 2-2) at Center Roughriders (6-3, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Roughrider Stadium in Center
Last Week: Rusk had an open date. Jasper 41, Center 13
Next Week: Both teams have qualified for the state playoffs.
Game Analysis: This game will determine the third place representative from 10-4A-II … The fourth place squad will be forced to play Salado (10-1) in the bi-district round, while the third place finisher will get wither Waco Connally or China Spring … Rusk should benefit from having two weeks to get ready for the 'Riders … Eagles are averaging 16 points a game in district while Center is averaging 32 points per game in conference play … Rusk will need to find a way to score more points … The two schools' defenses look to be evenly matched on paper … Center is undefeated at home this year, including a win over Gladewater (8-2) … Defensively, Rusk will need to stop the run, as Center is averaging 272 yards rushing a game.
Brook Hill Guard (4-1, 2-0) at Grace Community Cougars (4-1, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler
Last Week: Brook Hill 35, McKinney Christian 7; Dallas Christian 63, Grace Community 14
Next Week: Brook Hill vs. Dallas Christian; Grace Community at Bishop Dunne
Game Analysis: The winner of this game will have a good chance at finishing no worse than second place in district play … The Cougars should be eager to redeem themselves in front of the home faithful after being embarrassed by Dallas Christian last week ...Grace likes to throw the ball. QB Price Williams has completed 55.1% (70-122) of his pass attempts this fall, and has tossed 11 TD passes against four interceptions … Guard QB Ture Nilsson ran for touchdowns last week and passed for two more ..Brook Hill seems to have found their groove.
Alto Yellowjackets (1-8) vs. Ore City Rebels (3-6)
7:00 p.m. Thursday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium
Last Week: Alto 48, Groveton 38; Ore City 20, New Diana 14
Next Week: The season will end for both clubs after Thursday's game.
Game Analysis: This non-district affair was a late add in order that both schools could play a full, 10-game regular-season schedule … The Yellowjackets and the Rebels have played their best football late in the season ...Jacket QB Landon Cook, a sophomore, accounted for 507 total yards and 5 TDs last week ...Rashawn Mumphrey carried seven times for 50 yards and scored two touchdowns for Alto last week … Leading pass catchers for the Jackets last week included Jay Pope (5-112, 2 TDs), Isaac Weatherford (3-62) and Jackson Duplichain (6-46)... Rebels will have to slow Cook down considerably to be in a position to win … Expect to see the Mean Sting give it their all in wrapping up a challenging season with a home win.
