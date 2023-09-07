Rusk Eagles (2-0) at Athens Hornets (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruce Field in Athens
Last Week: Rusk 52, Crockett 9; Athens 49, Life Waxahachie 28
Next Week: Alvarado at Rusk; Athens at Kaufman
Game analysis: Two explosive offenses are set to lock horns on Friday. Rusk is averaging 42 points a game and the Hornets are scoring 35 points a game. This should be Rusk’s first real test of the season. The Eagle defense has being playing at a lights out level thus far; allowing just 15 points a game. This one could be a high scoring affair. In the end, Rusk’s defense looks to be a but farther along at this point, which should give the Red and Black their third win of the season.
Quinlan Ford Panthers (1-1) at Bullard Panthers (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Quinlan Ford 44, Godley 39; Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28
Next Week: Quinlan Ford at Emory Rains; Bullard at Mineola
Game analysis: Quinlan Ford loves to run the football – 582 of the club’s 644 total yards this season have been by land, with Zack Morales (44-297, 4 Tds) leading the way. On the flip side, Bullard has proven it can effectively move the ball by air and on the ground. Quinlan Ford’s lone wine came against an 0-2 Godley team. Bullard simply has too many weapons. It would be a surprise if the home team wasn’t undefeated after Week 3.
Troup Tigers (2-0) at Buffalo Bison (0-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Brewer Field in Buffalo
Last Week: Troup 52, Price Carlisle 15; Palestine Westwood 65, Buffalo 14
Next Week: Omaha Paul Pewitt at Troup; Buffalo at Teague
Game analysis: The Buffaloes have been outscored 92-20 in their first two games. Perhaps, the Tigers’ biggest challenge may be to avoid a let down after a big win over rival Carlisle last week. Troup is the superior team by a country mile. This game could very well be decided by halftime.
Grace Community Cougars (2-0) at Brook Hill (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Grace Community 62, Wills Point 7; Brook Hill 61, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 12
Next Week: Lone Oak at Grace Community; Bullard at White Oak
Game analysis: Although undefeated, the Cougars have not been tested in lopsided wins over Winona and Wills Point. Grace has defeated its first two rivals by an average score of 62-10. Brook Hill’s offense got on track last week and featured a strong balanced attack. This game could go either way. The team that makes the most stops defensively in the second half should be the one to walk away with the victory.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-2) at San Augustine Wolves (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Wolf Stadium in San Augustine
Last Week: Pineland West Sabine 36, Alto 8; Tenaha 35, San Augustine 14
Next Week: Garrison at Alto; San Augustine at Anahuac
Game Analysis: Alto is one of the youngest teams around, without question. Last week’s loss to West Sabine was a shock to some. The Wolves are averaging 6.8 yards per rushing play, so the Mean Sting defense will have to be able to limit the Wolves’ success in the rushing department. The Yellowjackets have scored only 20 points this season and rarely is that enough points to win high school football games in Texas. Dragons are just more than a three touchdown favorite to win this week, according to some state-wide prognosticators.
