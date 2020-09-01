Progress photo by Jay Neal
Rusk Eagles (1-0) vs. Crockett Bulldogs (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium
Last Week — Rusk 42, Fairfield 14 Crockett 60, Corrigan-Camden 7
Next Week — Rusk at Palestine; Buffalo at Crockett
Game Analysis — Rusk and Crockett both won by lopsided scores last week against inferior competition. Both should be playing against stiffer foes come Friday night. … The Bulldogs will have to be able to stop the spread offense and Eagle quarterback Owen McCown, who passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns a week ago, while adding 104 yards rushing and one touchdown. McCown may not be able to do as much damage this week, since the Bulldogs will have film of him. ...Rusk averaged 17.4 yards per play passing and 9.2 yards per carry a week ago. … Eagles may be able to take advantage of Bulldogs having only two starters back from last year, but Crockett should show improvement from Week 1. … The Eagles also got a top shelf defensive effort last week, and will need another one against the Bulldogs. … Rusk will be attempting to go 2-0 for the first time in six years.
Bullard Panthers (1-0) vs. Caddo Mills Foxes (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium
Last Week — Bullard 17, Mabank 12; Caddo Mills 42, Gainesville 20
Next Week — Bullard at Troup; Canton at Caddo Mills
Game Analysis — Bullard showed resilience last week in holding on late to win on the road … New QB Blake Bain seemed at home in the Panthers' backfield … Caddo Mills should be a stiff challenge for the Panthers ...The Foxes will looking for their third-straight playoff appearance this year... Caddo Mills averaged a little more than 41 points an in 2019 … Perhaps Bullard will needed to take another early lead in this one … The adrenaline should be flowing through the Panthers' veins as they strive to show their supporters in the team's home opener that they are legit.
Troup Tigers (1-0) vs. Carlisle Indians (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium
Last Week Troup 27, Alto 0; Palestine Westwood 40, Carlisle 21
Next Week — Troup vs. Bullard; Carlisle vs. Alto
Game Analysis — The Indians must stop the Tigers' QB, Trevor Padia, a solid dual threat quarterback, who exploded for 290 total yards last week. … The Tigers mixed things up pretty well last week and kept the Alto defense guessing. … The fact that Carlisle gave up 40 points last week is not a good sign that the Indians have the man power to shut donw the Tiger offense.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-1) vs. Timpson Bears (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthew Field @ Yellowjacket Stadium
Last Week — Troup 27, Alto 0; Timpson 68, Frankston 24
Next Week — Alto at Carlisle; Timpson vs. Mount Enterprise
Game Analysis — The scores of last week's games probably opened a few eyes, as Alto was shutout at home by a young Troup outfit, and the Bears scored nearly 70 points in beating Frankson. … Look for a better Alto team to take the field this week in front of a homecoming crowd. … Mean Sting defense will have to rise to the challenge, as the Bear offense proved what it can do last week. ... The Jackets are on the road for the next three weeks, so a win this week would be particularly beneficial.
