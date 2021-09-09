Prep football previews: Tribe hope to get first win in Henderson; Eagles, Tigers shoot for 3-0

Jacksonville Indians (0-2) at Henderson Lions (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Lions Stadium, Henderson
Coaches: Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville; Othell Robinson (Henderson)
Last Week: Palestine 51, J'ville 27; Gilmer 50, Henderson 14
Next Week: Jacksonville has a bye. Henderson at Spring Hill.
Game Analysis — The Tribe will be looking for a win on Friday in order to avoid going into district play in two weeks winless. The Lions outlasted Hallsville, 48-47, in the opener before being thumped by state-power Gilmer last week. Both teams have been struggling mightily on defense thus far this season. The Indians have allowed 51 points in each of the last two games. That number must be reduced, some how, some way, for Jacksonville to have a chance at tasting victory. The team that gets the most defensive stops on Friday could get the “W”.
Palestine Wildcats (1-1) at Rusk Eagles (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, Rusk
Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Lance Angel, Palestine
Last Week: Palestine 51, Jacksonville 27; Rusk 47, Crockett 21
Next Week: Bullard at Rusk; Waco Connally at Palestine
Game Analysis — Two fun-to-watch offenses are set to collide in this one. The Eagles have been able to move the ball well on the ground and in the air this year behind QB and Colorado-commit Owen McCown, running back Jermaine Session and receiver Hesston Kelly. After being held to 16 points in the opening-night loss to undefeated Van, Palestine exploded for 51 points last week against a winless-Jacksonville team. Rusk looks to have the edge based on the fact the Eagles have more offensive weapons, but Palestine can't be taken lightly.
Troup Tigers (2-0) at Bullard Panthers (0-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium, Troup
Coaches:; John Eastman, Troup; Scott Callaway, Bullard
Last Week: Troup 41, Carlisle 26; Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20;
Next Week: Brownsboro at Troup; Bullard at Rusk
Game Analysis — A very young Panther team made some improvement last week against a formidable Caddo Mills club. If Bullard can develop its run game more, the Panthers will be a much better team. Troup has rolled in the first two weeks, with new quarterback Grayson Hearon under center. The Panther defense will have to limit the damage that Tiger running backs Trae Davis and Kevin Pierce can do. These two are quickly turning into a Dynamic Duo.
Brook Hill Guard (1-1) at Teneha Tigers (2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Raymond Jackson Stadium, Teneha
Coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill; Jeremy Jenkins, Teneha
Last Week: Spring Hill 28, Brook Hill 25; Teneha 41, Arp 28
Next Week: Frisco Legacy at Brook Hill; Teneha at Tyler-Grace Community
Game Analysis — Another tough road game for the Guard this week, as the Tigers are looking to start the season 3-0. Teneha will have to limit the damage that the Brook Hill air attack can unleash. Turnovers plagued the Guard last week, and if they can be cleaned up, Brook Hill has a chance at leaving Shelby County with a 2-1 record.
NOTE: Alto will not be playing this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
