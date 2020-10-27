Jacksonville (1-3, 1-0) vs. Marshall Mavericks (2-2, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl
Last Week: Jacksonville 59, Hallsville 44; Pine Tree 24, Marshall 7
Next Week: Jacksonville at Pine Tree; Marshall vs. Texas High
Game Analysis — The Indians can expect to encounter a angry herd of Mavs, anxious to get back on track after a dull showing at home last week … If last week is any indication, the Indians probably are not as bad as they seemed to be two weeks ago, and the Mavs are probably not as good as they appeared to be early on … Devin McCuin gave the Tribe offense an entirely new look last week. Marshall will have to keep McCuin under control to slow down the Tribe's offense … The Mavs will bring a first-rate passing attack to town, one that averages nearly 300 yards per game. QB Brent Burns has thrown for 808 yards, seven touchdowns against two interceptions … Mavs are not one dimensional and average 6-yards a carry rushing ...Could be a tough night for a young Indian defense.
Rusk Eagles (4-4, 1-2) vs. Shepherd Pirates (1-7, 0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Swink Field at Eagle Stadium
Last Week: Carthage 51, Rusk 7; Jasper 42, Shepherd 6
Next Week: Rusk at Center; Shepherd vs. Carthage
Game Analysis — A good spot for the Red and Black to wash away the taste of last week's defeat … Rusk needs a win to solidify playoff spot ...The Pirates are young and have had their share of injuries to deal with … Shepherd's only win came against winless Hempstead (48-39) …Look for the Eagles to redeem themselves this week.
Bullard Panthers (6-3, 2-1) at Mexia Blackcats (3-4, 2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Blackcat Field in Mexia
Last Week: Van 28, Bullard 18; Mexia had a bye.
Next Week: Bullard has a bye. Canton at Mexia
Game Analysis — First meeting ever between these two schools … A Panther win could throw the playoff race upside down as Mexia has already defeated Van, which beat Bullard a week ago ...Blackcats are averaging 61.5 points a game, but Mexia defense is allowing 35 points per game ...Bullard will have to shut down the Mexia ground attack to have a chance at victory
Troup Tigers (4-4, 3-2) at Quitman Bulldogs (0-8, 0-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Quitman
Last Week: Troup 47, Grand Saline 0; Quitman had a bye.
Next Week: Troup has a bye. Quitman at West Rusk.
Game Analysis — Troup is playing some of its best football of the year now … Bulldogs have scored just 80 points this season … Anything less than a lopsided win by the Tigers would be surprising.
Alto Yellowjackets (0-8, 0-4) at Groveton Indians (3-6, 1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Stadium in Groveton
Last Week: Normangee 35, Alto 22; Groveton 22, Leon 14
Next Week: Alto has a bye. Groveton at Normangee
Game Analysis — Safe to say the Jackets will be fighting tooth-and-nail to win and avoid a winless campaign … Groveton pulled off a huge upset over Leon last week and is in good form coming into the game … Alto offense did a lot of things right against No. 10-ranked Normangee … Indians are still in the playoff chase in District 11-2A-I … This one could be a real battle that goes down to the wire.
Brook Hill Guard (3-1, 0-0) vs McKinney Christian Mustangs (2-3, 0-2)
Last Week: TCA-Addison 42, Brook Hill 0; Dallas Christian 76, McKinney Christian 0
Game Analysis: Both clubs need a win after being shut out last week … It has been forever since the Guard have played at home and that should factor into a supreme effort from the Orange and Navy in their district opener.
