Prep Football Previews: Tribe to close up shop in Mt. Pleasant

Jacksonville Indians (1-8, 1-5) at Mount Pleasant Tigers (4-5, 3-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Sam Parker Field in Mt. Pleasant
Coaches: Wayne Coleman, Jacksonville, Ritchie Pinkard, Mt. Pleasant
Last Week: Whitehouse 28, Jacksonville 14; Mt. Pleasant 35, Pine Tree 28
Game Analysis — Jacksonville can play the role of spoiler, as the Tigers need a win to secure the third place berth out of District 9-5A-II... An Indian victory would enable Jacksonville to avoid back-to-back one-win seasons and gain some momentum heading into the off season...In district play Mt. Pleasant has given up three more points than it has scored; Jacksonville has surrendered 104 points more than it has scored in league play... The Tigers are coming off of a big road win at Pine Tree last week and have been playing well down the stretch.
Center Roughriders (1-8, 1-3) at Rusk Eagles (7-2, 2-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Coaches: Ricky Meeks, Center, Thomas Sitton, Rusk
Last Week: Jasper 47, Center 14; Rusk 54, Shepherd 20
Game Analysis — Rusk will be looking to celebrate Senior Night with a victory before taking on Salado in bi-district play next week in the Class 4A, Region III playoffs...A Center win could get the 'Riders into the playoffs as the fourth-place team, based on points differential...At least one national rating service has the Eagles listed as a three-touchdown favorite.
Brook Hill Guard (6-2, 2-0) at Dallas Christian Chargers (7-1, 2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Field, in Mesquite
Coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill, Mike Woodard, Dallas Christian
Last Week: Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 7; Dallas Christian had an open date.
Game Analysis — The winner of this game will earn the TAPPS Division II-District 2 crown...The Chargers have given up just seven points in district...Dallas Christian' only loss came back on Sept. 17 to Trinity Christian-Addison, 46-26... Brook Hill has not lost to a TAPPS school this season...Both teams have clinched playoff spots, regardless of the outcome of the game.
NOTE: Bullard, Troup and Alto have concluded their regular seasons.
