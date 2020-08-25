Prep Football Previews: Troup to test Jackets in Alto

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Jacksonville and Brook Hill will not begin their seasons until late September.
RUSK EAGLES (0-0) at FAIRFIELD EAGLES (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Field
Last Week: This is the season opener for both teams.
Next Week: Crockett at Rusk; Brownsboro at Fairfield
Game Analysis: This will be the 13th-consecutive season that these two schools have faced off on the gridiron ... Fairfield, who is ranked No. 24 in Texas Football's preseason Class 3A-I poll, has won nine of the last 13 meetings against the Red and Black, which includes a 47-34 victory over Rusk last season ... When Rusk and Fairfield get after it on the (artificial) grass it usually means a bevy of points are scored. In the last four meetings the schools have combined to score a total of 65.2 points a game ... These two flock of Eagles mirror each other in the fact that both are very young and inexperienced. Rusk returns just four starters on each side of the ball, while Fairfield has three returnees back on each side ... Look for Rusk to put the ball in the air quite a bit, where they should be challenged by some of Fairfield's better players (defensive backs Tyler Smith, Dylon Rushin and Dane Allman). Rusk head coach Thomas Sitton, who will be coaching his first game as the Red and Black's skipper, said that he likes his receiving corps (JoJo McGowan, Trey Devereaux, Isiah Ward and Chris Lawson) ... Fairfield usually plays well at home, but with so many unproven players on each team, this game looks to be evenly matched ...A Rusk upset in this one is not out of the question.
BULLARD PANTHERS (0-0) at MABANK PANTHERS (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium
Last Week: This is the season opener for both teams.
Next Week: Caddo Mills at Bullard; Mabank at Kemp
Game Analysis: Two teams that traditionally start slow will lock horns in what will be the first meeting between Bullard and Mabank … Bullard returns nine starters and Mabank has 10 starters back … Bullard's experience is on the defensive side, while Mabank's offense has more seasoning than its defense ...Mabank head coach Zach Hudson guided his club to a 6-4 season last years, Mabank's best season in over a decade. Mabank's six victories matched the number of wins Mabank had earned in the previous three years combined … Look for senior Connor Callaway to quarterback the visitors … Bullard has some formidable size in the trenches this season ...With three of its next four games on the road, and anxious to prove to the home faithful that last season was no fluke, Mabank could be pressing hard, maybe too hard, to come out on top … The team that makes the fewest number of mistakes should be in good position to notch the “W”... Shaping up on paper to be a good game, regardless of who one is rooting for.
TROUP TIGER (0-0) at ALTO YELLOWJACKETS (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium
Last Week: This is the season opener for both clubs.
Next Week: Carlisle at Troup; Alto at Timpson
Game Analysis: Troup is 15-14-4 against the Mean Sting in the all-time series. The two clubs last faced each other in 2015 with Alto cruising to a 30-7 win. Alto has won four of the last fives games versus the Maroons dating back to 2001... In the last five games these two have played against each other, the winning team has won by an average of 28 points … Troup has nine starters back, with six of those defenders. Alto lost a ton to graduation and bring backs only four starters, but despite that fact head coach Ricky Meeks' guys are ranked No. 14 in Texas Football's preseason Class 2A-I poll … Cam'ron Matthews Field is a natural grass playing surface and if the area receives a lot of rain from the left overs of Hurricane Laura, look for the off track to favor an already stout Alto running game … Alto's speed and athleticism should be of concern for the Tigers … Alto has the edge in this game, but anything can happen. In 2017, Alto lost at home to Winona, 35-34 and the following year Troup shocked Tenaha, 42-39 on opening night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.